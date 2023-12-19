New Telangana Bhavan, reflecting State’s culture, in Delhi soon: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said a new Telangana Bhavan would be constructed in New Delhi, reflecting the State’s culture.

The Chief Minister, who reached the national capital on Tuesday, held a review meeting with Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal and Officer on Special Duty Sanjay Jaju on Tuesday. According to officials, the meeting focused extensively on delineating the share allocated to Telangana within the Joint Estate during bifurcation in 2014.

The Chief Minister specifically sought details on the total area of the Joint Estate, the number of structures, their status and Telangana’s share. The total estate was spread over 19.78 acres. Of these, the Sabari Block and roads were developed in 8.78 acres, while the old nursing hostel was developed in 3.35 acres and the Pataudi House was constructed in 7.64 acres, officials informed.

When the Chief Minister asked about Telangana’s share, the officials replied that as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the State was to get 8.245 acres and Andhra Pradesh’s share was to be 11.53 acres.

On the status of the structures, especially officials and staff quarters, Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal said the structures were constructed about three to four decades back. They were in a dilapidated condition and repairs were being taken up, he added.

To this, the Chief Minister responded saying that a new Telangana Bhavan would be constructed, reflecting the State’s culture. He instructed the officials to lay focus on assets distribution between the two Telugu States and made a few suggestions, an official statement from the CMO said.