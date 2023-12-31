CM Revanth Reddy wishes New Year

The government has resolved to consider the new year as the year of " Women, Farmer and Youth", he said, adding that all the systems would be reconstructed in tune with 'Praja Palana '.

Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Stating that his government was ready to implement the four remaining guarantees out of the six in the new year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended New Year greetings to the people of the State.

“The government is according to priority to youth empowerment and preparing an action plan to provide them a bright future through modern technology. The government is ready to overhaul the entire education system from primary level to higher education. We are committed to fulfill the assurances given to the farmers,” he said.

Pointing out that steps were being taken to revive the State economy, he said after White Papers on State Finance and Power sectors, a White Paper on the Irrigation sector would be released soon. The government has already initiated steps towards taking action against those involved in corruption, he said.

Assuring that people waiting for pensions, ration cards and house sites would have their dreams fulfilled soon, he said every deserving eligible citizen would get the welfare benefits. Reiterating that his government was committed to the welfare of the families of Telangana Martyrs and activists in the Telangana movement, he said the State was compiling the data of cases registered against Telangana activists and would free all of them from cases.

An insurance of Rs 5 lakh has already been introduced for the welfare of auto workers and job seekers in the unorganised sector. The government is also committed to the welfare of journalists and to address their issues at the earliest, he said.