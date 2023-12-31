Telangana to soon begin VCs appointment process

In the review meeting on Education on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have enquired about the tenure of current Vice Chancellors and reportedly asked the officials to commence the process.

Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: With five months left for the Vice Chancellors (VCs) of the State universities to demit office, the State government is drawing up plans to appoint new VCs. To this effect, the government will soon constitute search committees.

In the review meeting on Education on Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have enquired about the tenure of current Vice Chancellors and reportedly asked the officials to commence the process. It is learnt that officials have been told to make arrangements for new VCs to take charge on the day when present VCs demit office.

While there are 16 universities in the State, the tenure of VCs of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Mahatma Gandhi University, JNTU-Hyderabad, Dr. Ambedkar Open University and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University will conclude in May this year.

So far, full time VCs have not been appointment for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-Basar, Forest University and Telangana Women’s University.

The appointment of VC involves issuance of the notification by the higher education department and inviting applications from the eligible professors. The government constitutes universities–wise search committee comprising a nominee of the executive council of the university concerned, and nominees of the University Grants Commission and State government.

The search panel is tasked to scrutinize applications based on the eligibility and sends a list of three names to the government, which in turn sends to the governor who appoints the VC from the given names.