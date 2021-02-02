CMR International School: A new approach for a holistic society

The ACP is based on the CBSE’s holistic and competitive curriculum for implementing NEP 2020.

Apart from the academic curriculum CMR International School, Suraram has taken up The Awakened Citizen Program (ACP) and implementing the same successfully for three years now.

It aims for the cognitive development of the students at the school level, the school said.

The program emphasizes that each child is unique and has infinite potential.

It enables students to plan and harmonize their thoughts, actions, and goals towards the higher dimensions of education, work and life, the school said adding that the students of High school were attending the online ACP classes enthusiastically and were performing well.

