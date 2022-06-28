CMRF cheques worth Rs 24.96 lakh distributed in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju handed over CMRF cheques to beneficiaries in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: ZP Chairman Lingala Kamal Raju handed over Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 24.96 lakh to the beneficiaries here on Tuesday.

He handed over the cheques to as many as 51 beneficiaries from various mandals in Madhira Assembly constituency at a programme at Khammam MP, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao’s camp office in the city.

The cheques were sanctioned at the recommendation of the MP to the beneficiaries who underwent treatment at various hospitals. The beneficiaries thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the MP for the financial assistance given to them.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao, district TRS leader Kanakamedala Satyanarayana, Chintakani, Mudigonda, Bonakal Mandal TRS party presidents Pentyala Pullaiah, V Lakshma Reddy, C Mallikarjun Rao and others were present.