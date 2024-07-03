CMs of TS, AP asked to bail out Rayalaseema, Palamuru regions

He wanted the two governments to uphold the rights given to the people of the two backward regions by the constitution and help quench the thirst of the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: Hailing the initiative taken by the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States, N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy, to discuss interstate issues, the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samiti on Wednesday wanted irrigation issues of the water-starved Rayalaseema region in AP and Southern districts in Telangana to be given importance at the upcoming meeting of the two leaders in Hyderabad on July 6.

Samiti president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy, in an open letter addressed to Naidu, said the two regions were facing scarcity conditions in the undivided AP and their condition was more or less the same even 10 years later. He wanted the two governments to uphold the rights given to the people of the two backward regions by the constitution and help quench the thirst of the people.

Highlighting the need for continuity of water allocations made project wise by the Bachawat Tribunal under “Section 89A” of State Apportionment Act, he said that even the Supreme Court could not modify the water allocations made by the Tribunal. However, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal (KWDT-I) had allocated 254 TMC of Krishna surplus water to Karnataka and Maharashtra. The decision of the tribunal would result in a situation wherein no water will be available for any project under construction in the limits of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh for even the next five or six years.In this background, the construction of the Dummugudem- Nagarjunasagar Tail Pond Project mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act is to be undertaken for making Krishna water available for the projects that were allowed to be constructed in two Telugu States on the basis of availability of surplus waters, he said.