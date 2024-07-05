Municipal officials directed to appraise HC regarding land acquisition near Sangeet theatre

MA&UD, GHMC authorities to appraise the court regarding land acquisition compensation claim awaited by the petitioner since 2008.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 11:27 PM

By Legal Correspondent

Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department (MA & UD) and GHMC authorities to appraise the court regarding land acquisition compensation claim awaited by the petitioner since 2008. Petitioner land was acquired during the road widening at Sangeet Junction, Secunderabad. C Nanda Kumar, a retired journalist filed this writ plea challenging the action of GHMC authorities in not paying the compensation for the land acquired without his consent. The counsel for petitioner T Swetcha, told Court that the authorities did not follow due process of law in a predetermined manner. The counsel further sought directions to authorities to consider the documents and material facts afresh along with personal hearing for payment of compensation. At the request of GHMC counsel, the judge granted a weeks time for authorities to respond.

Justice Pulla Karthik of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. The judge was dealing with a contempt matter filed by Sulluri Harsha Vardhan, an advocate. The matter pertains to willfull disobedience of the court’s order by the Chairman wherein the Chairman failed to consider the representation of the petitioner for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor in the State of Telangana. Granting time, the judge posted the matter to August 2 for the Chairman to respond.