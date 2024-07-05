Khammam Collector tells farmers to follow modern methods for better yield, profits

Muzammil Khan told officials to explain new cultivation methods to the farmers and to make suggestions on how to get high profit with less investment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 11:32 PM

Collector Muzammil Khan interacting with farmers at Mittapalli village of Tallada mandal in Khammam district.

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan has directed agriculture officials to provide necessary advice and instructions to farmers from raising nurseries till the sale of the crop for profitable cultivation.

The Collector on Friday inspected paddy fields at Mittapalli village of Tallada mandal and inquired about the cultivation methods, profit from the crop, difficulties faced in cultivation and other issues from the farmers.

Khan told officials to explain new cultivation methods to the farmers and to make suggestions on how to get high profit with less investment. He wanted farmers to clean and quality paddy before taking the produce to purchase centres.

Later, the Collector went down into the paddy field along with the farmers and observed the direct seeding method. He interacted with the farmers enquiring about farming methods, investment cost, yield and marketing besides suggesting them to earn more profit with less investment by adopting modern methods.

Earlier in the day, the Collector made a surprise inspection of the District Central Library in Khammam. He interacted with the youths preparing for competitive exams in the library and enquired about the problems and facilities.

Collector Khan made them aware of the methods to prepare for the competitive exams. One should focus on hard work and follow the syllabus for good results. Those preparing for the tests should cooperate with each other and share what they know with each other, he added.