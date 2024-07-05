AIMA national meet in Hyderabad on July 6, 7

Delegates from nearly 27 States including important office-bearers will attend the meet, which is being hosted by AIMA Telangana and A.P units.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 11:18 PM

Hyderabad: The 17 th national meet of All India Malayalee Association (AIMA) will be held in Hyderabad on July 6 and 7. This is for the first time that AIMA is organizing its national meet in Hyderabad.

Delegates from nearly 27 States including important office-bearers will attend the meet, which is being hosted by AIMA Telangana and A.P units. The national president, AIMA, Gokulam Gopalan will hoist the flag on July 6 at Institute of MSME, Yousufguda marking the inauguration.

The meet will also feature the national executive meeting and brain storming session for the AIMA delegates with noted motivational speaker, Rajiv Alunkal.

The election of new national office-bearers will be held on July 7 followed by National General Council meeting. In the evening, a public meeting will be held at Satya Sai Nigamagamam, Srinagar Colony where Ministers and national leaders are scheduled to attend and address the gathering.

AIMA’s “Aksharamudra” award will be presented to the famous writer, director and founder of Surya Society, Soorya Krishnamoorthy. The event will feature release of multicolour AIMA souvenir “kalisi melisi” followed by a musical event by playback singers Anwar Sadath, Reshma Raghavendra and their orchestra.