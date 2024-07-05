| Hyderabad Three Arrested For Theft Attempt At Karkhana Temple

Hyderabad: Three arrested for theft attempt at Karkhana temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: Three persons who attempted to steal money from Hundi at a temple in Karkhana, Secunderabad were arrested by the police.

The arrested persons identified as Mohd Kaif (20), Mohd Taher (20) and B Rohith (22), working as mechanics, had entered the Hanuman Temple on Tuesday night and attempted to steal money from the Hundi.

However, the local people caught them and handed them over to the police.

“Kaif was previously involved in a theft case at Chikkadpally,” said the Karkhana police. All the three persons were produced before the court and remanded.