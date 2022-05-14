CM’s ruling was combination of welfare, development and smiles on faces of people: KTR

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao was speaking at a public meeting after laying foundation stone for development works in Haliya of Nalgonda district on Saturday.

Nalgonda: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the rule of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was nothing but combination of welfare, development and smiles on the faces of people.

Speaking at a public meeting after laying foundation stone for development works worth Rs 58 crores at Haliya, Taraka Rama Rao said that the Chief Minister has laid focus on solving the decades old issues prevailing in the state after formation of Telangana state. The state government has succeeded in solving drinking water problems and started irrigation projects in a short span of time. Safe drinking water was being supplied to every house in the state under Mission Bhagiratha, which was taken up at a cost of Rs 46,000 crore.

Fluorosis had crippled the lives of thousands of people in Nalgonda due failure of earlier governments in supplying safe drinking water to the people even though Krsihna river was flowing through the district, he added. The state government has emerged as a role model in drinking water scheme and irrigation projects in the country due to the plans of the Chief Minister. The state has also achieved financial self reliability. The state had paid Rs. 3,65,797 crore to the Centre in the form of taxes and others, but the State got central funds to the tune of Rs 1.68 lakh crore only. The remaining amount was allocated to other states by the centre. the ten fold hike in the pensions for aged people has brought respect to them in the society. One lakh women were also getting single women pension in the state. So far, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubharak has covered 11 lakh beneficiaries. The state government has also setup 970 residential school to extend corporate level education to SC,ST,BC and minorities free of cost. In addition to this, Rs 16,000 crore has been spent on fee reimbursement of poor students.

He said that the people of all the sections were living happily and smile on their faces due to the welfare schemes of the state government. Indirectly targeting Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy, he said that a senior leaders, who were elected as MLA from the district for seven times and held cabinet posts in the earlier government, did nothing for development of the area. The people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency have exhibited their political awareness through their verdict in the by-elections to the assembly constituency, he added.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister has already fulfilled all promises made to the people of the assembly constituency. He also assured to sanction Rs 15 crore for works of drainage system in Haliya municipality. Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, ministers G Jagadish Reddy and V Srinivas Goud and several MLAs attended the meeting.

