Co-working space Dwaraka Pride launched at Madhapur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:56 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Dwaraka Infrastructure, which is into office space segment, on Monday opened Dwaraka Pride, a co-working space for startups at Madhapur with 620 seats.

“With this, we completed 13 projects with a total of 3.2 lakh sq ft office space in the city. Our seating capacity has now increased to 6,500”, said RS Pradeep Reddy, Managing Director, Dwaraka Infrastructure.

Over 100 companies have established their offices in Dwaraka Infra’s projects. The company’s major clients include Swiggy, Ram Info, Tanla Solutions and Medicover Hospitals, he said.

The company is aiming at completing six new projects with a office space of two lakh square feet and about 4,500 seats by March 2024. With this, the company’s office space base will increase to 5.2 lakh square feet and have a seating capacity of 11,000 seats.

” Beginning with 250-seat capacity in 2016, we increased our capacity four times by 2018. Our company’s cumulative office space reached 1.6 lakh sft and total seating capacity increased to 3,000 by 2020. Instead of independent buildings, IT companies are now opting for office space that offers convenience and flexibility. Hybrid mode of working is also helpful for us,” said Pradeep Reddy.

Company Director Dr Deepna Reddy said Dwaraka was present in the plug-and-play, co-working and serviced office space segments. “Ups and downs are common in the IT sector. So, we are adopting a flexible approach as long-term agreements are a burden on the clients. This way, our clients can reduce the number of seats depending on their requirement,” she said.