Hyderabad: Madhapur police arrests food delivery boy peddling drugs

Bilal was previously arrested in a similar case and sent to jail. However, after coming out of jail, he resumed his illegal activities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 08:04 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy who was allegedly peddling drugs was arrested by the Madhapur police on Tuesday. The police seized 22 kg ganja, 15 grams of MDMA drug, 76 Nitrosun tablets and nearly 500 grams of hash oil from him.

The arrested person, Shaik Bilal (28), a resident of Hitec City and native of Rajahmundry in AP, was procuring the drug from different sources and selling it to peddlers and consumers here. “So far 45 people including consumers have been identified and efforts are on to nab them,” said DCP (Madhapur) Dr. G Vineeth.

