Hyderabad: Mega job mela to be held in Madhapur on July 30

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: A mega job mela will be organized at Sree Sai Garden Function Hall, Ayyappa Society Madhapur on Tuesday.

In a press release, the organizer, Mannan Khan Engineer said several companies are participating in the job mela and offering jobs in various positions in pharma, health, IT & ITes firms, education, banks and others. Qualification of candidates should be above SSC and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue.

The entry to the program is free for the mela supported by Achieve Academy. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052.