Hyderabad: Dhi Contemporary unveils “I Distinctly Remember” exhibition on July 20

With mediums like clay, metal, wood, charcoal, and paper, the exhibition encourages visitors to delves into the intricate relationship between memories and the materials that evoke them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 04:53 PM

Hyderabad: Dhi Contemporary in Madhapur announces its latest exhibition, “I Distinctly Remember,” set to open on July 20. This evocative showcase features the works of five artists from the city and will run until August 20.

The exhibition will feature Swathi Bheemani’s delicate clay sculptures, Akshay Maiti’s robust metal works, Prakruti Maitri’s intricate wood carvings, Tufan Pramanik’s expressive charcoal drawings, and Mrudula Kunatharaju’s innovative paper art form the core of the exhibition. These works are complemented by Possible Futures’ thought-provoking performance interventions.

With mediums like clay, metal, wood, charcoal, and paper, the exhibition encourages visitors to delves into the intricate relationship between memories and the materials that evoke them.

The preview event will take place on July 20 from 5 pm onwards at Dhi Contemporary. Art enthusiasts and the general public are invited to attend and immerse themselves in this unique exploration of memory and materiality.