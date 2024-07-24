Satirical Symphony: Artist Rajeswara Rao’s solo exhibition in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 04:16 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host ‘Satirical Symphony,’ a solo exhibition by the acclaimed artist Rajeswara Rao. Curated by Annapurna M and Kiran K. Mohan, the blend of humour and critique runs from August 3 to 4, at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur.

Influenced by themes of life and death, Rao’s art delves into the psychological desires of the physical self, capturing the essence of everyday people and their ambitions. Utilizing a reverse painting technique on acrylic sheets, his vivid compositions offer rich, multi-dimensional perspectives, inviting viewers to see beyond the surface.

Rao’s career includes notable exhibitions like ‘The Deccan Connections’ and ‘The Human Factor.’ Uday Jain, Director of Dhoomimal Gallery, praises Rao’s work for its robust imagery and bold subject matter, and adds, “in a world where everyone is busy painting pretty pictures to match trends, Rajeswara ‘s frankness, boldness, and experimentation in subject or technique are refreshing.”

The State Gallery of Art is hosting a special preview of the exhibition on August 2 at 5.30 pm. This Hyderabad show serves as a prelude to a grander event in Delhi in September, which is yet to be revealed.