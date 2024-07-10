Coal Ministry allocates 19 coal mine voids to 13 thermal plants

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 04:46 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Coal (MoC) has allocated 19 coal mine voids to 13 thermal power plants (TPPs) for the disposal of fly ash on Tuesday.

This move is part of the ministry’s effort to mitigate the environmental impact of coal combustion and promote the reuse of fly ash in various applications.

The mine void filling system is being envisaged by the coal-based (underground) owners to refill the mine with the help of ash generated in the plant. Filling of mine voids with fly ash in an environmental sound process is the most viable option of bulk utilisation, officials said. A Central level Working Group (CLWG) under the chairmanship of the additional secretary, Ministry of Coal, was established in 2023 to oversee this process. Thermal power plants interested in utilizing mine voids for fly ash disposal submit their applications to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which are then reviewed in the CLWG meetings.

To date, approximately 20.39 lakh tonnes of fly ash have been successfully repurposed at Gorbicoal mine pit-1, demonstrating the practical benefits of this initiative. The ministry, in collaboration with the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), is also developing a centralized portal to streamline the application process for the allocation of mine voids. This portal is expected to enhance transparency and efficiency in managing fly ash backfilling activities.