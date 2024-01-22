Coal miner sustained injuries in mine accident in Godavarikhani

The incident occurred while the mining sardar Sammi Reddy was discharging his duties in 2nd seam of the underground coal mine in the morning shift.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 02:52 PM

File Photo

Peddapalli: A coal mine worker, Sammi Reddy sustained injuries in an accident that took place in 2A incline coal mine, Godavarikhani, Ramagundam-I, Singareni Collieries Company Limited on Monday.

Other workers alerted the mine officials, who shifted Sammi Reddy to Godavarikhani Singareni area hospital where the injured miner is undergoing treatment. The reason for the accident is not yet known.