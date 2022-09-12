| Coal Production In Opencast Mines Comes To Standstill In Ramagundam

Coal production in opencast mines comes to standstill in Ramagundam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:49 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Peddapalli: Coal production in all opencast mines in Ramagundam region of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) came to standstill following the incessant rainfall during the last few days.

Movement of dumpers has become more difficult as all roads became slushy due to continuous rainfall. So, the SCCL management has suspended the coal production in four opencast mines in Ramagundam region. Removal of OB has also been suspended.

Moreover, quarries of opencast mines were filled with rain water. Authorities were drawing the water by arranging motors.