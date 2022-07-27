NTPC Ramagundam celebrates Bijli Mahostav

Published Date - 07:19 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Students performing dance as part of Bijli Mahostav celebrations held in NTPC-Ramagundam on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam on Wednesday celebrated Bijli Mahostav.

Union Ministry of Power and New Renewable Energy is celebrating “BIJLI MAHOSTAVA” in 773 districts across the country from July 25 to 30 with the theme of Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya, Power @ 2047 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav (AKAM).

As a part of the ongoing nationwide campaign, NTPC-Ramagundam also celebrated the event at Employee Development Centre (EDC) Auditorium to showcase the achievements in Power and Renewable Energy Sectors across the country.

Ramagundam Mayor Dr Anil Kumar inaugurated the event in the presence of other dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Municipal Commissioner B Suman Rao highlighted the importance of electricity in shaping a nation.

General Manager (O&M), NTPC, Atul Kamlakar Desai shared his valuable inputs regarding the generation of electricity.

During the event, short films were screened on universal household electrification (REC), village electrification, distribution system strengthening, capacity addition, one nation one grid, renewable energy and consumer rights.

Meanwhile, group dance and nukkad natak were also performed by the students of ZPHS School to aware and enlighten the participants.