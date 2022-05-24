Ramagundam MLA inaugurates 50-bedded extension block of Godavarikhani hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Ramagundam MLA K Chander inaugurating 50-bedded extension block in Godavarikhani area hospital on Tuesday.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander on Monday formally inaugurated the 50-bedded extension of the second floor of Godavarikhani government area hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 6.90 crore by the NTPC Ramagundam as part of its Telangana Community Development programme.

On this occasion, the legislator was all praises for the NTPC Ramagundam for its community service programme. This generous contribution by NTPC Ramagundam would help in bridging the gap and strengthening the infrastructure of the hospital. It would help in providing quality healthcare services to the economically weaker sections of the society, he maintained.

Head of HR, NTPC, Vijaya Lakshmi Muralidharan said that they had supported the government hospital by providing quality healthcare infrastructure facilities for the betterment of the society. Government general hospital DME Principal Dr Heema Bindu said that the NTPC support would reduce the IMR and MMR in the Ramagundam and provide quality health care to the pregnant women.

In the financial year 2019-20, NTPC, under its CSR-CD support, provided Rs 71 lakh worth medical equipment to the hospital.

NTPC General Manager (O&M) Atul Kamlakar Desai, DGM HR DS Kumar, senior consultant Dr Lehri and others were also present.

