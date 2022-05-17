Coal transport on Kothagudem-Sathupally railway line to begin soon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:34 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

SCCL Director N Balram speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Newly laid railway line from Kothagudem to Sathupalli would be made operational from May 20 for coal transportation from SCCL’s coal mines at Sathupalli, informed the company Director (Finance) N Balram.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday he said the 55 kilometre long railway was laid at a cost of Rs 650 crore. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) provided 70 per cent of the project funding and remaining by the railways.

The first coal load from Sathupalli was expected on May 20. The railway line would stop coal transportation by road and around 600 trips of lorries that were transporting coal every day would be off road. It would reduce pollution, traffic and accidents.

It was expected to produce 10 million tonnes of coal from Sathupalli. Public hearing for VK-7 OC was over and the coal production might commence in Sept or Oct. Environmental and forest clearance for the Naini project was given and production would begin in Oct. Public hearing for the Rompedu project at Yellandu was yet to be conducted, Balram said.

Though many projects across the country were facing severe coal shortage, SCCL was able to maintain a continuous supply of coal to its customers in Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu and to NTPC in required quantities. Priority was to enhance coal production to meet the demand. It was aimed to reach 80 million tonnes of coal production by 2025-26, he noted.

In the next six months focus would be laid on improving medical and health infrastructure in SCCL areas across the State. It was planned to develop super-specialty health facilities in Singareni hospitals to bring down referrals to outside hospitals.

Balram revealed that an amount of Rs 280 crore was spent towards medical and health care of the employees for the period of 2020-21. Around 13, 674 dependent and compassionate appointments have been given since June 2014.

Referring to Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, the official informed that the company planned to plant around 50 lakh saplings in the next phase. Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar, GM (Personnel-Recruitment) K Basavaiah and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .