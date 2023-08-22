Coastal Riders prevails over Godavari Titans in APL 2

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Coastal Riders made short work of Godavari Titans to prevail by 35 runs in the Andhra Premier League season 2 round robin being held at the ACA-VDCA Dr. YSR Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday afternoon.

Put into bat, Coastal Riders made 173 for nine in 20 overs, with Dharani Kumar coming up with a scintillating knock of 59 runs with eight fours and three sixes, to be later adjudged `man of the match’. M. Harshavardhan also played well to score 35 in 22 balls.

In reply, Godavari Titans was all out of 138 in 18.1 overs. M. Hemant Reddy alone waged a lone battle with 49 inclusive of five boundaries and four sixes.