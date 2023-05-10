Wednesday, May 10, 2023
AP CM Jagan to inaugurate APL 2 on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will unveil the YSR statue and inaugurate the Andhra Premier League season two at the YSR ACA cricket stadium

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 10 May 23
File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will unveil the YSR statue and inaugurate the Andhra Premier League season two at the YSR ACA cricket stadium in Pothina Mallayya Palem here on Thursday afternoon.

Informing this to reporters here on Wednesday, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the Chief Minister would later inaugurate the Sea Harriers Museum on the beach road in the evening. It would be followed by opening of the shopping complex in Ramnagar and open sports complex in MVP Colony, he disclosed.

