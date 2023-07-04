Hyderabad Genome Valley to host Aurigene Pharmaceutical’s Rs 330 crore-facility

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services said the primary objective was to generate employment opportunities through the investment of US$ 40 million

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing services organization and a step-down subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, has decided to establish a state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facility focused on niche areas like therapeutic proteins, antibodies, and viral vectors in Hyderabad.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Akhil Ravi, Chief Executive Officer, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals Services Limited met with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday to brief him on the upcoming facility and the growth plans of Aurigene for Hyderabad.

They said the primary objective was to generate employment opportunities through the investment of US$ 40 million (Rs.330 crore approx.).

With the current investments, they anticipate creating approximately 200 direct job positions and another 60-70 indirect job opportunities within the next three years of current investment plans.

The company also envisions significant scaling up their investments in the future, which would result in a multi-fold increase in employment prospects in very advanced science and manufacturing technologies.

Aurigene also has expansion plans for the facility by venturing into novel therapies, particularly cell and gene therapies, according to an official statement.

“I am delighted that Aurigene has chosen Genome Valley to establish their state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facility. This investment is aligned perfectly with the State government’s vision to enhance ‘complex manufacturing at scale’ wherein the objective is to make giant leap towards advanced therapeutic modalities. By investing in biotherapeutics discovery, Aurigene has further strengthened Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for biopharmaceutical research and production,” the Minister said, adding that Aurigene’s investment would not only contribute to the growth of the biotherapeutics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) ecosystem in Hyderabad but also reinforce the State government’s vision to enhance and promote the biologics capabilities of the State.

“We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for their efforts to develop Telangana and Hyderabad into a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology hub by bringing together various stakeholders, providing crucial support and infrastructure. We are excited to expand our infrastructure in Genome Valley (Hyderabad) as part of our continuous endeavour towards providing world class services to biotech companies worldwide,” Akhil Ravi, Chief Executive Officer, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals Services Limited said.