Cocaine worth Rs.80 crore seized in Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: In a major seizure, eight kilograms of cocaine, said to be worth Rs.80 crore in the market, was seized from two foreign nationals by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in a late night operation on Sunday.

Two air passengers, a male Tanzanian national, travelling from Cape Town to Hyderabad via Dubai on a business visa and a woman from Angola, with itinerary Angola – Mozambique – Lusaka – Dubai – Hyderabad on a tourist visa were nabbed by the DRI on suspicion of them carrying narcotic substances.

A total of eight kg of cocaine, each passenger carrying 4 kg, was seized from the passengers from packets concealed in the false bottom of their trolley bags. The estimated value of the seized cocaine in the illicit market is Rs.80 crore, the DRI said.

Multiple cases involving seizure of cocaine concealed in the form of pills ingested by air passengers have been booked by the DRI in the last four months, they said, adding that sustained efforts had led to seizure of more than 350 kg of Cocaine, estimated to be worth Rs.3,500 crore in illicit market, across the country since January.

