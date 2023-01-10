Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Sanath slams century for Delhi on Day 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Overnight batter K Nitesh Reddy added another 12 runs before being out for 120 as Hyderabad ended their first innings at 357 runs

Hyderabad: Overnight batter K Nitesh Reddy added another 12 runs before being out for 120 as Hyderabad ended their first innings at 357 runs to take a first innings lead of 66 runs on the third day of the BCCI Senior Men’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the ECIL Cricket Ground in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Delhi, in their second innings, rode on Sanat Sangwan’s 159-run knock to post 384/7 in 75 overs to take an overall lead of 318 runs with three wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Delhi CA 291 & 384/7 in 75 overs (Sanat Sangwan 159, Mayank Rawat 77; C Durgesh 2/37, Rishab Baslas 2/77) vs Hyderabad CA 357 in 105.2 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 120; Sumit Mathur 3/77).