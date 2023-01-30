Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Simha, Himateja slam double centuries to power Hyderabad

Hyderabad rode on double centuries from captain HK Simha and K Himateja to post a commanding 515/3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad rode on double centuries from captain HK Simha (259 off 349; 39×4, 5×6) and K Himateja (221 batting off 371; 31×4) to post a commanding 515/3 to take a commanding 340-run lead against Nagaland at stumps on day two in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, on Monday.

Having skittled out Nagaland 175, Hyderabad’s openers K Krithik Reddy (4) and Papolu Sathvik (0) were back in the pavilion inside two overs. But captain Simha and Himateja added a 487-run partnership for the third wicket. Though Simha was out, Hyderabad was well ahead in the match.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 175 vs Hyderabad 515/3 in 123 overs (HK Simha 259; K Himataje 221 batting).