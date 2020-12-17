Collector comes to the rescue of accident victim in Siddipet

The Collector sent Rs 50,000 to help the victim pay the hospital expenses on Thursday

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy has come to the rescue of a poor youngster who met with an accident near Gajwel and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Siddipet. The Collector sent Rs 50,000 to help the victim pay the hospital expenses on Thursday. Following the directions of the Collector, Gajwel ACP Narayana, Tahsildar MD Anawar and Thoguta Inspector Ravindar visited the hospital and handed over the cheque to the victim Panga Prasad (20) of Kothapally village of Gajwel Mandal.

Prasad and his friends Manda Prasad and Errolla David were going to Gajwel on December 12 when a TSRTC bus hit them. Death was instant for both David and Manda Prasad while Panga Prasad sustained serious injuries in the mishap. After providing first-aid at Area Hospital in Gajwel, Prasad was shifted to a private hospital in Siddipet where he is undergoing treatment. After coming to know about the family’s inability to pay the treatment expenses from the locals, the Collector sent a cheque for Rs 50,000. The family members of Prasad and villagers of Kothapally have thanked the Collector for his gesture.

