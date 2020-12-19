Collector suspends Palakurthi tahsildhar for misconduct

The image of the district administration as well as the State government was tarnished by the Tahsildhar’s action, officials said

Peddapalli: Palakurthi Tahsildhar B Rajamani was suspended on Saturday for registering government land in the names of private individuals. In-charge District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri issued the orders placing the Tahsildhar under suspension.

According to revenue records of 2018-19 and 2019-20, four acre of land in survey number 535 in Palakurthi village was identified as government land. The Tahsildhar, however, did not mention this in the details of mandal lands while submitting form-1.

Moreover, she registered the land in the names of Madasu Shankaraiah, Madasu Rajaiah and Madasu Mallesham, dividing the land into three sub-divisions. Besides issuing pattas, registration details were also uploaded on the revenue website.

The image of the district administration as well as the State government was tarnished by the Tahsildhar’s action, officials said. Rajamani has been asked not to leave headquarters without prior intimation. Deputy Tahsildhar M Sadanandam was appointed as in-charge Tahsildhar.

