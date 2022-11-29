Collector tells officials to expedite paddy procurement in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri instructed the officials concerned to expedite the process of procuring paddy produce. She along with Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik convened a review meeting with authorities of revenue, civil supplies and rice millers here on Tuesday.

Bharati cautioned that stern action would be initiated against officials who display laxity in procuring the grains. She told the officials to make elaborate arrangements for smooth procurement of the produce. She asked them to ensure sufficient trucks, loading staff, and to monitor the process. She instructed them to create awareness among the growers over shifting their produce to the procurement centres.

The Collector further said that paddy crop was grown in 2.90 lakh acres in the recently concluded Vanakalam season. She stated that 229 centres were created in the district to purchase the paddy. She informed that grains of A grade would be paid Rs 2,060 per quintal. She added that 32 lakh gunny bags were readied as against the requirement of 72.50 lakh.

Bharati advised the farmers to contact control room 63039 28682, created by the civil supplies department to report their grievances from 8 am to 8 pm. She stated that funds would be credited to accounts of the sellers at the earliest. She added that Rs 61 lakh was already paid to the growers.

District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, District Agriculture Officer Kalpana, District Civil Supplies Officer Prem Kumar, Marketing Officer Gajanand, Rice Millers Association president Nalmas Kanthaiah, District Cooperative Societies Corporation chairman Tippani Lingiah, and many others were present.