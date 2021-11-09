Colliers launches AI-driven platform ‘CoGence’ to improve efficiency in construction industry

Hyderabad: Diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers launched its technology platform ‘CoGence’, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven platform that enables remote site monitoring and advanced analytics thereby ensuring faster and more efficient management of its construction projects.

The platform developed in partnership with Inkers is expected to boost the construction and project management business in India. The construction industry is poised for giant leaps, and the use of cutting-edge technology such as AI and computer vision will enable the brand to accelerate the success of its people and clients.

Argenio Antao, chief operating officer, Colliers India, said, CoGence as a platform has been developed to make the project management business more future ready, where one can get advanced analytics and real-time reports at your fingertips. Technology will enable the project and construction management service line to attract high-caliber talent, making the industry more appealing and organised.

Construction and supervisory activities that are highly repetitive can be easily executed through deep learning which is in-built in the platform. This platform provides productive solutions by reducing human error, enabling experts to monitor multiple sites, creating visual records, obtaining real-time data for virtual meetings, automating non-compliance, quality and safety issues, and predictive analysis based on actual data.

Inkers have partnered with Colliers to enhance the project management processes of construction projects. This technology will be able to analyse both video and images even with lower resolution, such as that of a mobile phone and provide valuable inputs for the team.

