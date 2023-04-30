Colosseum centre: Unique experience of design and architecture

Apart from a varied range of global brands, The Colosseum also has in-house brands which showcase bespoke range of furnishings, furniture, textures, wallpapers and more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:42 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: Spanning over 2 lakh sft across seven floors, the newly-launched The Colosseum design experience centre in Jubilee Hills, has become the largest curated design destination in the country.

Talking about the launch, Neeraj Harkut, one of the co-founders, said, “A design centre of this scale will put Hyderabad on the global map and bring in designers and homeowners not only from India but internationally as well.”

Tejas Timbadia, another co-founder, added, “Our objective is to bring the best of product design and luxury home décor under one roof and make sure that the buyer doesn’t need to go anywhere else for their home needs.”

Designed by Kunal and Khushboo Khandelwal of Studio Design Inc, the curated centre offers an interesting mix of furniture, lighting, kitchens, wardrobes, home décor, soft furnishings, and curated collections from all over the world. Each floor showcases a distinct category and while they are unique in their designs, there is an interwoven story across the floors that ties the whole experience centre together.

