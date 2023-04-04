Khammam man accused of killing his wife, found dead in AP

The man, Inapanuri Rambabu (38) was found dead on a railway track at Mangalagiri.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

The man, Inapanuri Rambabu (38) was found dead on a railway track at Mangalagiri.

Khammam: A man, who was accused of beating his wife to death in Khammam on Sunday night, died, allegedly by suicide at Mangalagiri near Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The man, Inapanuri Rambabu (38) was found dead on a railway track at Mangalagiri. He had allegedly beat his wife Akkirala Devamani (32) violently with a pestle, leading to her death, at their residence in the RTC depot area in the city. He had gone absconding soon after the incident.