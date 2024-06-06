Commerce continues to be top pick for undergrads in Telangana

Several top scorers in the intermediate public examinations also chose to pursue BSc Life Sciences.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 6 June 2024, 08:16 PM

Hyderabad: Commerce stream continues to be top pick for students for their undergraduate education in the State. However, several top scorers in the intermediate public examinations choose to pursue BSc Life Sciences and Physical Science programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

While 81,769 students were allotted seats in the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2024 first phase seat allotment on Thursday, 28,655 students (37.56%) opted for commerce. While 15,301 students chose Life Sciences, another 14,964 candidates opted for Physical Science. Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham released the allotments.

With 99.40 per cent in the intermediate, DOST first ranker Thamma Alekhya chose to pursue a life career in BSc Life Sciences at Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (TMV). Second and third rankers Kadam Ankitha and Banoth Anjali who secured 99.30 per cent, opted for Physical Science programme at Nizam College and TMV respectively.

Interestingly, of the 76,290 allotments in the first phase, 47,867 (62.74%) constituted women and 28,423 (37.26%) were men while 5,479 candidates did not receive seat allotment orders as they exercised a limited number of web options.

Candidates who secured a seat have been instructed to reserve their seat through online self-reporting in DOST candidate’s login between June 7 and 12. Failure to reserve the seat will result in it automatically being cancelled. The phase-II registrations and web-options can be done up to June 14 and seats will be allotted on June 18.

Education Dept ties up with BFSI to offer skill enhancement elective course

Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham said the State government has tied up with BFSI consortium to offer a skill enhancement elective course in BFSI at undergraduate level from this year. A MoU was signed with five major BFSI companies including HSBC and JP Morgan to design the course curriculum with internship and placement opportunities.

The curriculum was being designed in a way that students need not go to coaching centres in Ameerpet for further certificate courses, he said. To begin with, 5,000 each non-engineering and engineering students would be picked up for training and this number would be scaled to 50,000 in the next year.

JNTU to be open in the evenings for working professionals

After Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad has opened up its doors for the working professionals to pursue undergraduate engineering programmes in the evening.

The university will be offering BTech civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics, and electronics and communication engineering programmes for working professionals who hold diplomas in respective areas. Admissions will be through an entrance test.