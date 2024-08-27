Commercial establishments remain closed as bandh observed in erstwhile Adilabad

27 August 2024

Adilabad: Commercial establishments remained closed, following a day-long bandh call given by Tudum Debba and many other tribal organisations with a charter of demands including removal of Lambadas from STs, to notify special DSC, etc., across Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor on Tuesday.

Hotels, groceries stores, vegetable markets, apparel stores and educational institutions were voluntarily closed in Adilabad, Utnor, Echoda, Indervelli, Asifabad and many other parts which fall under ITDA-Utnoor.

However, buses of TGSRTC were operated by Adilabad and Asifabad depots to avoid inconvenience to passengers under the security of police. Tudum Debba and tribal rights organisations demanded the government to delete Lambadas from the list of STs.

He wanted it to maintain the status quo of GO NO 3, besides recognising villages as Agency areas and to organise a special drive to recruit teachers from tribal communities.

The organisations asked the government to strictly implement the 1/70 Act which prevented sales and transfer of lands to non-tribals and to fill backlog posts in ITDA-Utnoor.