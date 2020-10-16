Committed to protect heritage structures: Srinivas Goud

“The State government will take steps to protect the Sardar Sarvai Papanna fort at Khilashapur in Jangaon district,” he said.

Jangaon: Minister for Tourism and Culture and Archaeology V Srinivas Goud on Friday said the State government was committed to protect and preserve heritage structures and places of archaeological importance in the State.

“The State government will take steps to protect the Sardar Sarvai Papanna fort at Khilashapur in Jangaon district,” he said. The Minister along with Station Ghanpur MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah, District Collector K Nikhila and officials of the Archaeology department visited the fort in Raghunathpalli in the district on Friday after the bastion (north side) of the fort collapsed on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Srinvas Goud said that Sardar Sarvai Papanna also known as Papadu, who was born in the 17th century into a family of toddy tappers at Khilashapur village, fought against the Mughals and protected the interests of the downtrodden.

“We need to remember heroes like him and protect the forts and other structures constructed during his period,” the Minister said, adding that the State government was giving due recognition to heroes, warriors and women leaders of Telangana by ensuring their names are scripted in the annals of history and also adding their profiles in school textbooks after State formation.

Assistant Director of the Archaeology and Museums department Nagaraju Pagadam, Raghunathpally Tahsildhar Bansilal and other officials accompanied the minister. Earlier in the day, MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari also visited the fort and interacted with the locals.

