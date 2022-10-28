Common gardening mistakes to avoid

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 11:39 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

(Representational Image).

Hyderabad: Even though the process of growing plants and vegetables from scratch may seem unsettling, finding out the most common mistakes, handling them, and making sure how to avoid them is very essential.

The idea of digging up your backyard and filling it with plants of all types and watching them grow provides another level of comfort. If you’re a green thumb novice who is not sure how to start a garden, apprehensions could make you quit before you even start.

Also Read Gardening can promote better mental health: Study

Here are a few points you need to take care of before you plan to plant:

Gardening Target

In order to understand what you have set your goals for, helps you to find the target for which you want to put your efforts. One needs to understand that it’s not always a bigger garden that is always better. If you’re a beginner, a garden is a long-term investment and you should think about the target three to five years prior.

Cram full plants

What we tend to avoid most of the time is the follow-up. It’s always better to follow the planting recommendations, typically distance of 2 to 3 feet between each plant

Planting too much variety

Temptation can never be fruitful and one should always work according to strategies when it comes to planting. It is always better to plant less number of plants. If you have limited space, focus on one thing at a time, growing vegetables, herbs, and flowers that bring joy to your plate.

Lack of knowledge about plant growth

It is crucial to understand the developing stages of plant growth which will ensure maximum success in the garden. When you plant you should gather complete data on that plant, when it can fail, and under what circumstances they survive. What’s more, you’ll want to provide adequate support structures.

Irregular watering

If a plant has had too little water, roots around the outside will turn brown and shrunken. If the plant has been kept too wet, then also roots become brown, but more likely will decay. Overwatered plants can have soft stems that collapse.

Not taking record

When it comes to gardening we often leave it to luck that whatever happens, we can take care of later. Keeping a garden diary is always a good idea that documents the trial-and-error process later on and is key to ensuring improvement.