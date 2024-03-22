Vegetable farmers suffer the most due to untimely rains in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Siddipet: The vegetable farmers bore the brunt as the untimely rains lashed Siddipet district this week. More than the rains, strong winds and hailstorms had caused a great loss to the farmers who cultivated the vegetables.

A vegetable farmer of Chandlapur village, Adeput Dattu (37), who had cultivated Bitter Gourd on one acre and Ridge Gourd on one acre, has spent Rs 3 lakh on the two-acre crop. He had lost the total crop due to heavy winds. Dattu, who would normally get some 10 tonnes of Bitter Gourd and 10 tonnes of Ridge Gourd had just harvested one crop before the rains.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dattu has said that he would get at least Rs 3 lakh profit apart from Rs 1.50 lakh investment since he would get 10 tonnes of vegetables for three months. However, he said that the untimely rains had dashed his hopes as the crops were damaged after the staking sticks collapsed following hailstorms and winds. It is not only the story of Dattu, his younger brother Nagesh and neighbouring farmer B Mallesham had also suffered similar losses.

According to priliminary estimate, the vegetable crops were damaged in over 300 acres across the Siddipet district leaving 400 farmers affected.

Farmer Mallesham has urged the State government to extend support to the farmers by granting compensation. Unlike the agriculture farmers, Mallesham has said that they would invest a huge investment in each acre of crop. He has demanded better compensation for vegetable farmers compared to agriculture farmers.