Commonwealth Secretary-General receives Heartfulness Changemaker Award

The visit coincided with the launch of Youth Unite, a Heartfulness initiative committed to bringing together young people to enable meaningful connections and exchange of ideas and encourage open-mindedness through the sharing of diverse and unique perspectives.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 04:29 PM

Hyderabad: The inaugural Heartfulness Changemaker Award was presented to Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC during her three-day visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam by Daaji, the guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

Youth Unite endeavours to bring those impacted youth together, to provide them with mentorship support, to find opportunities to bring the youth of all ages together, and to support every young person on their path to personal and professional excellence.

The Heartfulness Changemaker Award is presented to an individual who has exemplified a commitment to service through compassionate action in their areas of work and is dedicated to promoting a more unified and heartful global community.