Hyderabad: Servant and accomplices apprehended for robbery in Kollur residence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested four persons who had stolen gold and cash from a house at Kollur last month.

The arrested persons are Prabhakar Malik (28), Tapan Das (32), Sachindra Das (48) and Ratikanta Das (26), all natives of Odisha.

Dr Vineeth G, DCP (Madhapur) said Prabhakar worked as a domestic helper at the house of one Sujatha located at Osmannagar under Kollur police station limits. On December, 21 when Sujatha went to Delhi on some work Prabhakar had stolen away gold ornaments weighing around one kilogram and Rs 6.50 lakh cash kept in the house.

“After collecting the valuables Prabhakar left the house and handed it over to the remaining three suspects. All of them intended to dispose of the ornaments and keep the money with them. On a complaint, a case was booked and the four persons arrested,” said the DCP.

The police recovered 963 grams of gold and diamond jewelry, and net cash of Rs 2. 90 lakh at their instance.

The police advised people to use a central locking system, not to allow delivery boys in the apartments without proper verification and not to keep valuables in house if they are going out of station.