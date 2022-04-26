Communal polarisation of society a cancer: CM KCR

Published Date - 07:42 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaking after laying the foundation stones for three Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Tearing into the divisive political tactics of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday called communal polarisation of society a cancer. Warning that falling into the trap of political parties that survive by provoking communal sentiments could cause permanent damage to the country, he said communal violence would drive away development and investments too.

“As a son of Telangana, as the Chief Minister of this State and as a senior leader in national politics, it is my responsibility to inform the people about such divisive politics. We should not allow this cancer to infect us and have to be alert,” he said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stones for three Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda on Tuesday, the Chief Minister cited incidents of communal divide being encouraged even in trade establishments near religious places in other States, and asked the people to think and introspect about the turmoil in those States.

In the last seven years, Hyderabad had attracted investments of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore, with around 10 lakh to 15 lakh employment opportunities being generated from those. “The Pharma City is being developed on 14,000 acres of land and Hyderabad is the vaccine capital of the world,” he said, adding that such investments were possible because of the communal harmony in Telangana.

Investors prefer places where law and order is maintained, where people live in harmony irrespective of religion, caste, region and language.

“Whoever comes to Hyderabad should experience the peaceful ambience, the wide variety of cuisine here, the diverse culture with people speaking different languages and co-existing peacefully. Will investors prefer Hyderabad if there are communal riots, law and order issues and curfews under Section 144?” he asked.

Pointing out that though Telangana was only seven years old, the per capita income of the State was more than that of bigger States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Stating that the priority of the Telangana government was on education, healthcare and overall inclusive development, Rao also listed out how the State government had ensured basic amenities to farmers. There was uninterrupted round the clock power supply to all sectors in Telangana at a time when in States like Gujarat from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed, farmers were hitting the street to protest against the lack of electricity.

