‘Communication in mother tongue plays vital role in inculcating scientific temper, technical skills’

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Warangal: Communication in mother tongue would play a vital role in inculcating scientific temperament and technical skills among the student community, said Central Designs Organisation-Hyderabad chief engineer Z Srinivas Rao.

“Noted engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya did his post-graduation (PG) in an arts group but he became a world class structural engineer. If you have interest, you cut across to any field to reach your self-esteem or goal,” he said addressing the one-day national symposium and a special commemorative invited talk on “Joys and wonders of civil engineering” held on the occasion of the Engineers’ Day on Thursday.

Department of Civil Engineering (CE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW) in association with Science Communication, Peoples Education (SCoPE) Telugu of NIT-Warangal, and Vigyan Prasar-Department of Science and Technology of the Central government, have jointly organised the talk.

“Both the textbook knowledge and practical knowledge are important in the designing and planning. Integrated engineering skills will play a crucial role in the construction engineering. Logical thinking is a basic skill to inculcate engineering skill,” Srinivas Rao said. He appealed to the students make people aware of the importance of sustainable engineering. .

Guest speaker Prof KV Jaya Kumar said that the students must be trained in their mother tongue but they should also develop skills in communicating well in English. “58 percent of IAS officers are engineering graduates in India,” he said, stressing the increasing role of engineers and their spread across all streams. KITSW chairman, Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao has appreciated the department of civil engineering for successful conduction of engineers’ day.

Principal Investigator SCoPE from NIT-Warangal, Prof K Laxma Reddy said that the main objective of SCoPE was to popularise the scientific skills among the people. Coordinator SCoPE, Prof A Ramachandraiah said that the awareness about Atmanirbhar Bharath must be created for the self-reliance of our country to enhance the GDP.

KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that students should emulate Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, and create a corruption free system. Head, CED, Dr M Srikanth, Assistant Professors , Dr A Suchith Reddy, K Srujan Varma, Md. Shakeel Abid and Associate Professor Dr Dasaroju Prabhakara Chary and 255 students were present.