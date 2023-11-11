New body takes charge at ISTE KITSW student chapter

Hanamkonda: The Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) KITSW student chapter has elected a new executive body for the academic year 2023-2024, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy during the official poster launch event held on the KITSW campus here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Reddy emphasised the importance of holistic student development through organisation and participation in technical events. He highlighted that such engagements would not only foster skill-sharing but also encourage students to tackle real-world problems, promoting lateral thinking.

He also added that these initiatives would instil leadership qualities, communication skills, and advanced technological thinking among the students.

The newly elected executive body of the ISTE KITSW student chapter is led by Student President K Manijayanth, with General Secretaries Koushik and Sony Raj. The team comprises Joint Secretaries H Sri Gouri Jaahnavi, Maniicharan, K Kousthubha, S Sneha, K Indu, B Rushikesh, and Asif.

The Vice Presidents include P Vidyasree, KVRS Teja, Divyasree, Rajesh, Sudheendra, Pranav, Saipreetham, N Shreeya, and M Abhishek. The Treasurer positions are held by V Vaishnavi, A Akhilendra, and Abhicharan.