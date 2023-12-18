Inter-collegiate athletics championship commences at KITSW

The Inter-Collegiate Athletics Championship-2023-24, a platform celebrating sporting prowess and camaraderie among Men and Women, has commenced at Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS) Warangal here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

During the inauguration, Prof K Ashoka Reddy emphasised the benefits of active participation in sports for students. He highlighted how sports not only aid in stress reduction but also foster leadership qualities, a spirit of sportsmanship, and the development of crucial decision-making skills. The principal also pointed out the potential for district-level participation to open doors to national-level opportunities, wishing all the players success on their journey.

Speaking about the significance of participation, Prof P Ramesh Reddy from the Department of Physical Education emphasised that while participation is vital, victories and losses are intrinsic to the sporting experience. He highlighted the importance of physical exercise for every student, underscoring its role in nurturing healthy citizens in India.

The inaugural ceremony saw a congregation of distinguished individuals, sports enthusiasts, faculty members, and players from various colleges.

Prof P Srinivasa Rao, the sports board secretary at KU Warangal, Gouse from the Telangana State Sports Authority, and Prof M Srinivas Reddy, Head, the Department of Physical Education were present.