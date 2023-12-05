Scholars Badminton league 2023 kicks off at NIT Warangal

Organised by research scholars in collaboration with the Department of Physical Education, the league promises spirited competition among six teams of research scholars representing the institute for the next five days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Participating team captains with guests at NIT-Warangal on Monday.

Hanamkonda: The Scholars Badminton League 2023 commenced with grandeur as Prof D Srinivasacharya, Dean (Student Welfare), inaugurated the event at the Institute’s indoor stadium on Monday evening, said a press note by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Tuesday. Organised by research scholars in collaboration with the Department of Physical Education, the league promises spirited competition among six teams of research scholars representing the institute for the next five days.

Prof D Srinivasacharya extended hearty congratulations to the research scholars for their commendable efforts in orchestrating this badminton league, emphasizing the importance of such events in fostering a vibrant campus spirit.

Also Read Telangana: ICRISAT launches Technology on Wheels to offer soil testing services on site to farmers

The inaugural ceremony was attended Prof Abdul Azeem, Vice President of Student Activity Centre, Dr P Prashant, Senior SAS Officer, and G Subhash, SAS Assistant. The event was also attended by Student Secretaries including Thanish Nasir (Sports), Prashant Kumar (Film and Music), Chander Nayak (Technical), and P Sahith (Cultural), highlighting the diverse support and participation in this sporting extravaganza.

Taking charge of the event coordination for the forthcoming five days are Balaji Chouhan, Nagendra Vanam, and David Amar Raj, who will serve as organisers, ensuring the smooth and efficient conduct of the Badminton League.