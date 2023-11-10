Open mic event ‘Pitch-Perfect’ conducted at KITSW

KITSW Principal, Prof K Ashoka Reddy highlighted that entrepreneurship was the ‘heartbeat of our nation’. 'Pitch Perfect' was aimed at developing entrepreneurial skills among students, and fostering a culture of innovation.

KITSW conducts Pitch-Perfect on Friday.

Hanamkonda: Centre for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship of KITSW was abuzz with activity as they conducted “Pitch-Perfect” an open mic event on Friday.

Participants received constructive a feedback, contributing to the refinement of their start up ideas.

According to Prof K Raja Narendar Reddy, the event witnessed the presentations of around 15 innovative ideas by the students of KITSW. From tech innovations to social initiatives, the event encompassed a wide array of fields, reflecting the students’ passion for making a positive impact on society.