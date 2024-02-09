GHMC focuses on easing vehicular movement as traffic woes worsen in Hyderabad

To this effect, the GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Friday directed officials to submit proposals to improve junctions in the various parts of the city

Hyderabad: In view of congestion and increasing vehicular traffic on city roads, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is focusing on facilitating the smooth movement of traffic by collaborating with traffic, engineering, and town planning officials.

The Commissioner directed officials to identify locations to construct Foot-over Bridges (FOBs), adding that, so far, 11 out of the proposed 22 FOBs, have been completed. He further instructed the officials to take up escalator repair works where they are not functioning.

To ensure road repairs are completed before the onset of summer, Rose insisted work on potholes and water stagnation points must be completed the earliest. Engineering officials were asked to develop proposals for works to be taken up in the next financial year.

Moreover, the land acquisition process for junction improvement works and proposals to undertake curve widening at Rajender Nagar and Loyola College are underway.

Chief City Planner Rajendra Prasad Naik, S.Es, and other senior officials from Engineering and Town planning attended the review meeting.