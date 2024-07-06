Complaint against Kothagudem BJP district head for making casteist remarks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 07:15 PM

BJP leader KV Ranga Kiran.

Kothagudem: A BJP worker has lodged a complaint against the party Kothagudem district president, KV Ranga Kiran, here on Saturday, accusing him of making casteist remarks against her and few others.

The party worker Sunnam Mary of Mandalapalli village in Dammapet mandal in the district lodged the complaint with Kothagudem one-town police on Saturday. The complainant noted that on June 2 she along with 20 mandal level party workers visited the BJP district office here to share the issues related to the party in the mandal with the district president.

When they were entering the party office, Ranga Kiran came out of the office telling them to stay outside to discuss their issues. When the party workers belonging to SC/ST communities tried to explain their issues with him he paid no heed and started abusing them making casteist remarks.

He further told them to tend cattle as they have no business in politics and they have no right to stand before him. The BJP leader also warned the party workers they would face serious consequences if they again visit the party office in Kothagudem again, the complainant said.

When contacted, Mary told Telangana Today that before lodging the complaint she wanted to discuss the matter with the party mandal level leaders first and that was why the complaint was lodged four days after the incident took place.

The BJP workers, Vasam Polaiah, Karam Ratnakumari and Gurrala Krishnaveni who belong to ST community and G Mutyala Rao of SC community were among those subjected to caste discrimination, she added.