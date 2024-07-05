Police conducts search operations in agency villages in Kothagudem

Cherla CI Raju Verma along with SI Narsi Reddy and CRPF and special party personnel conducted a thorough inspection of every house at Maoist-affected Korakatpadu village.

Kothagudem: Police have conducted cordon and search operations at Korakatpadu village of Cherla mandal and Muthapuram of Allapally mandal in the district on Friday.

Cherla CI Raju Verma along with SI Narsi Reddy and CRPF and special party personnel conducted a thorough inspection of every house at Maoist-affected Korakatpadu village. Later they held a meeting with the villagers and distributed mosquito nets to 40 families living there.

Verma explained that mosquito nets have been distributed to the people in the agency areas as there was a possibility of outbreaks of viral fevers like dengue and malaria in the rainy season.

Allapally SI Rathish along with TSSP and police personnel conducted cordon and search operation at Muthapuram and interacted with 11 families living there and advised them to keep the houses clean to avoid mosquitoes to prevent the spread of viral fevers.

The police officers asked the villagers to inform police if unknown persons visit the village and not to provide any assistance to the Maoists.